Confederate Monuments Still Stand…For Now

By now most of you have seen the photographs of the damage/tagging done to Confederate monuments throughout the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. In addition to monuments, the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Richmond also sustained serious damage.
This should come as no surprise.
Confederate monuments both celebrate a failed attempt to establish an independent slaveholding republic and the achievement of legalized segregation and white supremacy by the turn of the twentieth century. Already the city of Birmingham, Alabama has moved its Confederate monument from Linn Park after protesters attempted to bring it down themselves.
I have little doubt that we will see another wave of monument removals over the next few months. Cities to pay attention to include Charlottesville and Richmond.
As historians it is tempting to want to add our voices to the mix and do what we do best, which is to provide historical context. That said, I am very much aware that my particular skill set may not be needed to lead this public conversation about what happens with these monuments. First, it is difficult to imagine that anything new can be said in this ongoing debate since 2015.
The protesters that have damaged & tagged these monuments are making a statement about the long history of racial justice in this country. They don’t need a history lesson. In their view Confederate monuments no longer represent the collective values of their respective communities. In many places, they never did.
As public historians and educators we would do well to listen. We should help our communities to better understand the relevant history when appropriate. Historian Karen Cox has already weighed in with a helpful op-ed about that places this renewed focus on monuments in broader context. At the same time we would do well to remember that we do not hold the key to whether these monuments should remain or be removed.
These are questions that transcend historical analysis. What we are witnessing is the result of a lived history that has been ignored, mythologized, and suppressed for far too long. This needs to be allowed to play out. There will be plenty of opportunity to make sense of it all later.
Good to see the Lincoln memorial and the Shaw 54th Memorial in Boston “tagged” and “reinterpreted” as well. It’s all up for grabs now. The mob will have their say.
Turns out you can clean graffiti, but it is much more difficult to solve the underlying problems that give rise to it. Glad to see that you are focused on what really matters.
Perhaps the public discussion should also include whether to continue providing generous tax exemptions to the UDC? UDC’s HQ property in Richmond receives a real estate tax exemption with a current annual value of $47,868 per City Assessor records.
Good point.
I just looked it up.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy is a 501(c)(3), meaning that it is a publicly funded, non-profit, institution. All 501(c)(3)’s are exempt from State and local property tax. As long as they meet the criteria for satisfying 501(c)(3) status, they should be treated as any other. Anything less, would be, I think, overt viewpoint discrimination and a violation of the freedom of speech of its members.
Kevin, Are you seriously condoning and excusing the arson of the UDC library and the vandalism to the Monument Avenue statues in Richmond? And, the Linn Park removal despite the Alabama Supreme Court ruling?
Please clarify.
Hi David,
At no point did I condone any damage done to the Richmond monuments and UDC headquarters. I certainly understand why it was done and why it will likely continue. Hope that helps.
Yeah.
As I have stated many times before, the optimal situation would be removal and relocation to museums, so that these monuments will be available to future generations of civil rights historians and the like. I don’t know how it is going to all play out, though.
As for the conclusion that we should allow things to just “play out,” I simply cannot agree. Destruction and desecration of historical monuments is not something which it is acceptable for us to accept. In my view, that applies regardless of the cause to which they celebrate. This applied after the fall of Soviet communism. This applied after the collapse of Nazi Germany. Destruction and vandalization is an anti-intellectual position to come to. I am aware of the argument, advanced by Martin Luther King, for example, that such activity, like rioting and vandalism, is simply the “language of the unheard,” implying that we should, as Americans, stand by and permit it to happen. On this, regardless of his heroism and greatness, I think that that position is indefensible.
As students of history, we have a responsibility to make sure that we preserve that which has been integral to the course of American history for future generations. To sit back and accept that future generations of students, enthusiasts and historians will not be able to have access, in an appropriate setting, to access and interpret these monuments, if possible, is a grave mistake, driven by emotion, not by principle.
So, Kevin, I respectfully disagree with your conclusion on this.
Hi Nathan,
Thanks for taking the time to comment. The question of whether monuments in public spaces should be removed is not simply about the preservation of history. They are parts of our lived experience. They are intended to function to unite the community around a set of shared values. The question is what should happen when they no longer do that and when they serve to divide us further. Whether they should be protected or preserved in some fashion falls on a list of priorities. Who is the “us” in your comment? That “us” includes people who find these monuments to be offensive. Their anger is being directed at these monuments because of what they represent.
I am not advocating for the destruction of monuments. What I am acknowledging is that the tagging/contextualization/damaging is part of the life of monuments. They are targets because they are political.
Hi Kevin,
I hope that you are doing well.
I fully recognize the explosive nature of the monuments, at least in the sense of understanding historical context and I am very sympathetic to the position in favor of removal from public spaces, through the legal process, at the local level. When I say “we” should not approve of desecration, I meant it in the context of anyone with interest in American history, cursory or otherwise. It could probably more generally refer to Americans at large.
In your post, after describing the desecration/destruction, (I can not accept the use of the term “reinterpretation” as it pertains to vandalism) you noted that “This needs to be allowed to play out.” I read that to mean that you are either taking a position in support of the vandalism/destruction, or you are, at least, taking a position indifferent to it, as an objective educator. Now, I anticipate that you will respond by saying that it is not your place to judge, but rather only to provide communities with insight and context that will help them “better understand the relevant history when appropriate.” I find this a difficult conclusion to accept, on the basis that if desecration of monuments which symbolize something/someone with whom you support, or identify with, such as a monument to a great civil rights leader, were to be vandalized, that you would take the position that “This needs to be allowed to play out.” I find it difficult to believe that you would take that position. Would you say that the vandalism of a monument to Martin Luther King, even if deeply unpopular in the locality which it was erected, is simply “part of the life of monuments” and that it is something no one should hold a position on because it is only being targeted due to it “being political.” I find it hard to believe that you would take that position. The point isn’t to equate the two in terms of what they stand for, it is simply to highlight that what you are presenting as a position of neutrality, seems to not be one which is actually neutral. In that case, I think that you would certainly condone the vandalism, or destruction.
Therefore, I think that my reading of your take on this is a fair one to reach. I would even say that it strikes me as a leaning towards an acceptance, or approval of the vandalism and destruction.
My position is, as follows:
-I am not neutral when it comes to removal. I would support removal of a monument to a Confederate officer, or political leaders, provided that it was commemorating their service to the Confederacy, as compared to service in the U.S. military or in the U.S. government. I would oppose removal of a monument to someone like Martin Luther King.
-In both cases, I oppose vandalism and destruction.
For the reasons stated above, I am reading your position as being the same as mine with regards to removal, but different with regards to vandalism.
It is based on that reading of your position, that I must express my disagreement, for the reasons which I have stated above.
Nathan Towne
What I am suggesting is that historians may not be needed to decide what happens with these monuments. The issues at stake are much larger than historical explanation. Monuments to civil rights leaders have been vandalized in the past. Again, there is nothing unusual about this. In my travels through parts of Europe I am struck by the extent of the graffiti/damage that can be found on many monuments.
I think the perpetrators of these incidents should be held to the law and communities are in their rights to take steps to protect local monuments. Part of the problem is that many states in the south have prevented local communities from taking steps to remove specific monuments. That was certainly the case in Virginia.
But to be completely honest, right now given all the problems this country is facing I am not too concerned about what is happening to these monuments.
I admit that I am not especially privy as to what you are referring to regarding Virginia. I would be interested to take a look at it. Maybe, you could provide me with some sources on that?
I appreciate your concern about current events. Like you, I am, of course, also quite concerned, probably for many of the same reasons which I would suspect that you are, as well for others which may be different than what you are concerned about.
Either way, I hope that you and your family have been able to stay healthy through this.
Lastly, while not necessarily relevant to the issue at hand, I have seen on here that you are selling autographed copies of Searching for Black Confederates. If possible, I would love to purchase a copy. I have not been able to peruse a copy, as of yet.
The legislatures in multiple states have passed laws in recent years that prohibit local governments from altering or removing Confederate monuments that are located on their own property. It is an open usurpation of the authority and role that local county and city governments have held for decades. There have been numerous lawsuits and court fights over these laws, with mixed results,
Virginia had such a law, that was fought out in the courts over monuments in several cities. The Commonwealth recently changed the previous law, giving local communities back the authority they have traditionally held.
Interesting.
Whether such constitutes usurpation would depend on the structure of the State’s Constitution, I would think, as such would not be prohibited to the States under the Federal Constitution.
Under Republican control communities in Virginia were legally prevented from making decisions about their monuments. The Democrats have changed this.
I would love to send you a copy of my book. You can find information about how to order a personalized copy here.
I’ve never read King’s comment as suggesting we turn a blind eye to rioting and vandalism. Rather he meant that the rest of us need to understand where that rage comes from, and do something to correct those injustices.
Exactly.
In the same remarks MLK said riots are socially destructive and self-defeating. Also in February of 1968 MLK said “Everytime riots develop it helps George Wallace.” Which ultimately helped Nixon and the GOP win over the Democrats and Dixiecrats who opposed the GOP in that election.
On a side note as a result of the protests where I live the Confederate monument in the town square is being moved to a private park in August. While I am glad it is being moved from the center of town one of my concerns is there is nuance in historical memory and preservation lost sometimes in these movements.
In cases such as Longstreet who ended up fighting against white supremacists after the war and in the case of the statue here apparently the former Confederate commemorated later became a strong advocate for the education of freedmen in the South after the war. How do we make sure those sorts of redemptive stories aren’t lost to short-sighted rage in the moment?
“ Destruction and desecration of historical monuments is not something which it is acceptable for us to accept. In my view, that applies regardless of the cause to which they celebrate. This applied after the fall of Soviet communism. This applied after the collapse of Nazi Germany.”
To make sure I understand your argument, are you saying that Germany should still be covered with Nazi swastikas and eagles? Former Warsaw-Pact countries with statues of Stalin? Iraq with statues of Saddam Hussein? If that is your argument, why would it be wrong of any of the people’s concerned (particularly any population groups who had not been allowed to express an opinion about the acceptability of such monuments when they were erected) to change their minds about what symbols they wish to celebrate in their public spaces?
Hey,
No, that is not the argument, at all. After the collapse of Nazi Germany, enormous troves of internal documents were uncovered and were archived by the Allies for posterity. Many symbols were destroyed, as is common in wartime, but a fair amount was preserved, as well. It is housed in museums across the world. We are all beneficiaries of that.
The optimal situation would be removal and (longer-term) relocation to museums.
Thanks for clarifying. But removing statues, etc., particularly if they go to museums, cemeteries or battlefields, does not cause any loss of knowledge.
Absolutely. Removal and relocation to something akin to a museum setting is the optimal outcome.
Kevin, your views, typified by,”Confederate monuments both celebrate a failed attempt to establish an independent slaveholding republic…blah blah blah” — sound so old and stale. You said that last year. And the year before that. And they year before that. Back who knows how far.
For you to look at what’s happening in the country today and consider it business-as-usual — the removal of Confederate reminders of racism and slavery– is both sad and funny..
America has moved on. The antifa-thug-view of the USA’s past is to reject it all. Not just the Confederacy. That’s just a slice of what they want gone. They no longer want just white supremacy gone. They want “white” gone. “White” period.
So, yes, there will be more monument removals … and museums, libraries and historic buildings that will be removed by fire — along with stores, offices, homes, schools and churches.
It has taken a long time for the Antifa mentality to take hold in the USA, but now that it has, there will be no purging it. But when you were teaching left-leaners to hate Confederate artifacts and to destroy them at the first opportunity, you didn’t know that they saw no good reason for separating them from the USA and planned the same future (or lack thereof) for both.
Heritage folks tried to get the word out. “It’s not just about Confederate flags.” We knew the mission of erasure would eventually include the whole of the USA but your community wouldn’t listen. Well, now, the target has expanded and cities are on fire. And you can’t conceptualize that things have changed.
Hi Connie,
Good to hear from you. It’s been quite a long time. I hope you are doing well.
I’ve come full circle on monuments. They represent what we choose to remember & what we choose to value – and most of the time, years after and for a purpose related to the immediate context.”These Honored Dead” by Desjardin is a great read on just how far folks will go for a plaque in the earth. I think people confuse removing monuments as a means of erasing history – when in fact its just another part of that history. Case in point: Two tombstones in the Houston National Cemetery were recently brought to America’s attention because they contained swastikas and the inscription “he died far from his home for the Fuhrer, people and fatherland”. The grave-site was for WWII POWs. Is removing those soldiers and sending their bodies back to their hometowns removing history? Or does the push to do this NOW speak to a new history (a positive one) being written about our attitudes towards antisemitism.
the gravestones bearing swastikas is the same issue in microcosm.
veterans families object to the symbols being part of the cemetery ‘community’ and want them removed; government entities hide behind red tape and misplaced legal interpretations.
in this case there is no real constituency backing the status quo, yet.
It should come as no surprise? It should come as no surprise that individuals no longer respect the property rights of others? It should come as no surprise that individuals engage in arson, set buildings on fire, burn historical artifacts and destroy libraries?
Candidly, I am surprised that societal norms have become so debased that some think this behavior is acceptable. Anarchy and terrorism will never resolve societal issues; rather, it will lead to further division.
Confederate Memorials had absolutely no connection to the unwarranted treatment of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Rather than destroy or remove Confederate monuments, it would be more logical to remove a monument to the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Absurd, you say? As far as I know, Minnesota never had a single connection to the Confederate States of America but was the first state to answer Lincoln’s call for volunteers.
And let us not forget that Minnesota has a long-standing history of overt racism, dating back to 1862, when Governor Alexander Ramsey called for the extermination of the Dakotas. In fact, it was Union General John Pope who was sent to Minnesota to oversee military operations against them, and President Lincoln who authorized the largest mass execution in United States history
One of George Orwell’s characters in 1984 warns “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.”
Orwell was clearly a visionary of the United States, 2020!
Good to see the commander of the Maryland Division of the SCV chime in on the topic. You actually answered why they are protesting in Minnesota in your comment. The murder of George Floyd by police officers was hardly the first incident of state racism in Minnesota.
It is good,Professor, that we are in complete agreement as to the basis of protest in Minnesota.
Based upon Minnesota’s demonstrated pattern of institutional racism, are we in complete agreement that Confederate memorials have absolutely no connection or relevance to the actions of a rogue Minneapolis police officer?
It’s easy to empathize with those who deface Confederate monuments, which many or most African Americans find personally insulting, and stand as mocking reminders of the generations-long influence of Lost Cause revisionism over the remembering of the Civil War. But personally, rather than destroy existing monuments, I would prefer to see the creation of new, contemporary memorials bearing on slavery, Reconstruction, and the Jim Crow era, and which would challenge us to the country’s racial past in fresh ways. The new lynching memorial and museum in Alabama is a perfect example.
Thanks for the comment. I completely agree with you re: the question of empathy. At one time I thought that the addition of monuments/memorials to the commemorative landscape might help to alleviate some of the concern, but the situation in Richmond suggests otherwise. No city has done more in recent decades to add to its monument landscape in key public spaces, but I suspect some hard decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks/months.
Individual communities will make different decisions, of course. On a purely visceral level, my spirits soar when I see Lee or Jackson come down. But post-Confederate triumphalism — repugnant as it is — is also a part of our history, and I’d rather see it countered than that we act as if it has been scrubbed away because a monument has been removed. Germany has worked very hard over the past 20 years or so to deal with these questions. The presentation, for example, of the basement area of the WWII-era Gestapo building in Berlin is a brilliant, intensely powerful example. There are others. We can learn from them
There is a wonderful new book by Susan Neiman titled Learning From the Germans that deals with just this question. You may want to check it out.
I hear you, but as you say this is a local matter. The monuments were put up by local individuals/organizations and their future depends on it as well.
Yes, a good book. Thx.
I’ve patiently read these back and forth postings and I’d just like to offer a few words from more notable sources.
“If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.”
Winston Churchill
“Whoever controls the present controls the past, and whoever controls the past controls the future.”
George Orwell
…and then there is this…
“Remove not the ancient landmark which your fathers have set.”
Proverbs 22:28
Respectfully offered by Gregg S. Clemmer
The UDC lost an original battle flag that night belonging to the 31st Virginia Infantry Regiment which was personally presented to them by General Jackson.
And soon all the monuments may be pulled down by rioters.
I hope you’re happy Kevin…
In the 1960s a group(not the IRA) blew up the statue of Horiato Nelson, that graced a square in Dublin. The most famous headline in Irish history appeared the next day: “British Admiral leaves Dublin by air.”
Seriously, I have always held that the monument debate should be at the local level, where the people actually live and use the streets and parks. It should be handled in the most boring fashion possible: hearings and city council votes. The councilors have to answer to the constituents, and while not everyone will get their say, they will not necessarily get their way. Some communities will make changes, some won’t. Its democratic and the rule of law.
One last point. The vandalism and property destruction have been treated by some posters as heralding the end of civilization, either 1984 or ISIS blowing up the Buddha statues, or against the Bible.
There is a modest plaque marking the place where Emment Till was lynched, sparking the Civil Rights movement. It has been defaced and shot to pieces, and had to have been replaced several times. The current plaque probably has enough armor to withstand a bazooka. I have never heard one of the defenders of Confederate statues, who consider spray painting the end of fucking civilization EVER waste a syllable on Till’s memorial.