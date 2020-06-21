Confederate Monuments Are Coming Down With No End In Sight

Over the past three weeks we have seen the most sustained push to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces in recent history. We will likely see additional removals throughout the summer. While all eyes are on Richmond and Charlottesville, a host of smaller towns across the country have begun the process to remove their Confederate statuary. Here is what I believe to be a complete list as of June 21.

Twenty-eight Confederate monuments/memorials have been removed/relocated since June 1.

Removed [R indicates Removed by Protesters]

I am maintaining an updated list of removals here.