Confederate Monuments Are Coming Down With No End In Sight

Over the past three weeks we have seen the most sustained push to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces in recent history. We will likely see additional removals throughout the summer. While all eyes are on Richmond and Charlottesville, a host of smaller towns across the country have begun the process to remove their Confederate statuary. Here is what I believe to be a complete list as of June 21.
Twenty-eight Confederate monuments/memorials have been removed/relocated since June 1.
Removed [R indicates Removed by Protesters]
- Raleigh, North Carolina, [Three monuments have been removed in the past 7 days.] (June 21)R [one of the three brought down by protesters]
- Jefferson County, Arkansas (June 20)
- Washington, D.C., Albert Pike (June 19)R
- Decatur, Georgia (June 19)
- Farmville, Virginia (June 18)
- Little Rock, Arkansas (June 18)
- Silver Spring, Maryland (June 18)R
- Plant City, Florida (June 18)
- Houston, Texas, Richard Dowling (June 17)
- Richmond, Virginia (June 16)
- Houston, Texas, “Spirit of the Confederacy” (June 16)
- Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation (June 13).
- Frankfort, Kentucky, Jefferson Davis from state capitol building (June 13)
- Norfolk, Virginia (June 12)
- Quincy, Florida (June 11)
- Richmond, Virginia, Jefferson Davis (June 09)R
- University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa (June 09)
- Jacksonville, Florida (June 09)
- Indianapolis, Indiana (June 08)
- Louisville, Kentucky, John B. Castleman (June 07)
- Richmond, Virginia, Williams C. Wickham (June 06)R
- Mobile, Alabama, Raphael Semmes (June 05)
- Alexandria, Virginia (June 02)
- Fort Myers, Florida, bust of Robert E. Lee (June 2)
- Birmingham, Alabama (June 02)R
- Montgomery, Alabama, Robert E. Lee (June 01)R
I am maintaining an updated list of removals here.
And now a bust or statue of Grant in SF. Didn’t you write something on his connection to (wasn’t it?) his wife’s slaves ?
I’m all FOR taking down Confederate monuments … but Grant is a bridge too far for me. Thought I’d look into seeing if there is anyone looking to reinstall it.
Ken
Grant inherited a slave that he freed before the Civil War.
Ken, there’s a lot of indiscriminate targeting going on right now. What we’re seeing right now is decades of resentment and anger over a range of issues, that have burst like a dam — the killing of George Floyd was the final crack in that dam. What we’ve seen over the last three weeks is that resulting deluge now rushing forward, that tends to sweep everything before it, whether there’s a good reason or not.
As if you’d think Levin would have any moral consistency. Seeing as how Washington, Jefferson, Onate and Columbus have been ripped down in places too.
It’ll be OK, Reggie. We’ll get through this. I promise you. LOL
While many seem to be experiencing jubilation over the removal of Confederate monuments, accepting the alleged narrative of what the Confederate Monuments stood for, we’ve seen increased violence, property destruction and lives needlessly endangered, including that of an individual who is now is on life support.
It would appear the Confederate Memorials were merely the low hanging fruit, whetting the appetite of those intent on destruction. Ironically, those individuals who were once influenced by the anti-Confederate rhetoric are now seemingly enjoying the destruction and vandalism of all monuments including Lincoln, Grant, Robert Gould Shaw & 54th Massachusetts Volunteers, Columbus, Spanish Priests, Vietnam Veterans, WW II Veterans Military. Where will it stop? There is a current effort to remove the statue of General Custer, and I predict the Buffalo Soldier Monuments will also be targeted for warring against native Americans.
History is complicated and it seems everyone is offended by everyone else. Soon, we may not need to study history so as not to offend one point of view or another. George Orwell was spot on when he wrote 1984 “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day be day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the party is always right.”
You are confusing the study of history with the purpose of monuments and statues which is to commemorate and celebrate.
“It would appear the Confederate Memorials were merely the low hanging fruit, whetting the appetite of those intent on destruction.”
Man, Terry, I just got back from picking up a truck load of bagged trash from MDP (Lee) Circle in Richmond and the scene was just as chill as can be. But right now the Richmond Police are attacking demonstrators with teargas and flash-bangs, starting at Stuart and moving toward Lee. Its is extremely clear whose appetite for destruction has been whetted.
Thanks for responding, Chris.
If Grant’s statue in SF was really pulled down, the neo-Confederates who rallied round statues of Lee etc must be laughing.