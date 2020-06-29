How Should Confederate Monuments Come Down?

Yesterday I tweeted out the following message. I received a number of thoughtful responses, which I did my best to respond to, but I think it might be helpful to share my thoughts here for future reference.
It is much more powerful to watch local governments remove monuments than a handful of protesters.
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 28, 2020
The most common response was that I was undercutting the importance and necessity of local demonstrators and the hard work of activists over the years in bringing about these removals. Nothing could be further from the truth and I apologize if that is how many of you interpreted the tweet.
Historians will look back on this moment in the debate about Confederate monuments and point to the community activism in Richmond as its most significant outcome. Few people, if any, could have anticipated the way in which Richmonders have appropriated the space around the Robert E. Lee monument.
Residents, young and old, have offered their own unique form of contextualization that bridges the divide between history, art, and community activism. They have claimed it as their own and in doing so have made a convincing argument as to why the monument ought to be removed.
But if Robert E. Lee and the other Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue must come down, I want to see the city remove them. It is the city that initially made room for them as part of a new neighborhood open solely to white people. It was the city that expected its residents, black and white, to venerate these men and the cause for which they were willing to give their lives to defend.
In taking them down the city offers the most powerful and legitimate rejection of everything these monuments symbolize. Local government speaks for the entire community regardless of whether the entire community agrees with the decision. It offers a kind of closure that is difficult to achieve any other way. It also the only option that stands any chance of engaging the entire community around transforming the public space in question into a site where all residents feel welcome and that reflects their collective values.
I am fully aware that this is not a perfect solution. As we all know, the wheels of government move slow and include any number of legal and political roadblocks. In those cases where local governments do initiate removal I worry about the hard work of community activists being overshadowed and lost in the story. We’ve already seen something like this in the case of New Orleans, which removed four monuments in 2017. I suspect that most people credit former mayor Mitch Landrieu solely for the removals, but know little about the efforts of #TakeEmDownNola and the long history of protest in the city.
There may even be cases where removal by the community is necessary such as in the case of the Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” at the University of North Carolina at Chapel, which was removed by students in August 2018. For decades school administrators ignored the will of its students and faculty, only to engage in a controversial deal with the Sons of Confederate Veterans after the statue was removed.
There is nothing necessarily timeless about any monument or memorial. Our monument landscapes are constantly evolving based on any number of factors. We need passionate activists who are willing to put pressure on local communities and government and even, at times, make them feel uncomfortable. We also need responsive local government that is willing to respond to this pressure and put in place a review process that leads to an outcome that the community as a whole can embrace.
This is where I am in my thinking right now. There is certainly plenty of room for disagreement and I welcome it. Thanks.
One element that is vital to remember is that communities can–and should–engage in a process that includes community voices. Durham, NC–which predated the Silent Sam removal–had both, protestors who pulled down a Confederate memorial and a community process, which I cochaired. Myself and my cochair saw community education and engagement as a vital part of that process, not only to educate our 12 members but most importantly to educate the majority of white citizens what the monument meant. Those of us immersed in this issue easily lose track of the fact is that most white people and many people of color don’t really know the import and history of these sites. We also did original research, for instance documenting how our statue was the only one in the country paid for with public money, since support for it (in terms of donations) was so weak. https://www.dconc.gov/county-departments/departments-a-e/board-of-commissioners/boards-and-commissions/city-county-committee-on-confederate-monuments-and-memorials-final-report
Hi Robin,
Thanks for adding your voice to this post and thanks for the hard work that you and others engaged in to educate your community. We are in complete agreement.
As I have written before, for years it seems, it should be the undisputed province of the communities where the monuments are placed, to decide what should happen to them. People should have control of their own public parks and spaces.
The process should be orderly and transparent.
I agree, and also believe that the orderly, deliberate removal of a monument after due consideration sends a much stronger message about a community’s values and resolve.
I think the problem your tweet suggested, and the problem with the entire debate, is that who has control over the monuments isn’t necessarily the people of the community. This is why “passionate advocates” have not been able to have a voice in their ultimate dispensation due to being blocked by the very local or state government of which they are members. Regions such as Richmond, VA, have been trying to resolve the problem of Monument Avenue for years, without ever really moving forward. (And Ed Ayers is involved in that fabulous resource about those monuments and that debate, with historical context of their creation and usage https://www.monumentavenuecommission.org/ .) The fact that many of these monuments were placed specifically to frighten/target/control groups of people, makes the question of who has a voice, and how they have a voice, especially problematic. It’s not that these memorials cannot exist at all, but their current location in public spaces, on public lands, requires them to be situated appropriately or returned to private hands. I think the majority of these Confederate monuments belong in National Parks, Museums, and private cemeteries. The first two would allow for appropriate contextualization, while the latter allows for a more open format that would make sense for the owners of some of these works. I’m thinking of the Sons and Daughters groups here who retain ownership of some of these works. They might prefer to provide their own context, which while perhaps not as appealing to me as a historian, allows them the right to voice their own point of view in private.
Hi Annette,
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Great points.
As an American I believe that all Confederate statues and flags be removed from public property after a deliberate community-based legal process. I agree that such a process results in a public education process that is long overdue, a “Reckoning” with a disturbing past, a necessary first step to a national reconciliation regarding race in America. I am disturbed by the destruction and defacing of any monument by an angry mob, because it invites retaliation and if we are to consider ourselves a civilized people, Americans should never behave like the Taliban or Vandals. I am also a historical reenactor of the 6th Regiment United States Colored Troops. A few years ago, I approached my Confederate counter-parts with a proposal to conduct a “Retirement Ceremony” for Confederate monuments in an orderly and respectful fashion. At the end of the ceremony the Union and Confederate lines of soldiers would approach each other, salute and shake hands. As minor as this seems, the visual effect of this simple act would go a long way to easing tensions and begin the healing process of our nation. The response I got from the President of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy indicated that they had not reached the point in their thinking where they could participate in such a ceremony. They still believed that they could resist the tide of history and keep the Confederate monuments and flags in place on public property. Now events have inevitably overtaken them, and their worst nightmare is unfolding before their eyes. I should also note that this was also controversial among some USCT reenactors, but enough USCT saw the wisdom of such gesture that we could muster enough men to perform such a “Retirement Ceremony”. Our plan is to offer our services to any town that wants to remove their monuments in an orderly way, and begin the healing process that is sorely needed. I intend to approach the SCV and DOC again. Hopefully they can see now that this is a much better way than vandalism by a mob or unceremonious removal in the dark of night. In my view, no work of art should be defaced regardless of who it depicts and there ways to display it appropriately. The bottom line is that no one who committed treason against the United States should be commemorated on US property paid for by the taxes of US citizens.
“ Our monument landscapes are constantly evolving”.
This point can not be overemphasized: things change, including the people included in “the community”, their understanding of the past and the people and values they wish to honor. A process of consideration, consensus (hopefully) and action, shepherded by local authorities, seems the healthiest for communities, and the safest. Protestors removing monument by themselves have already been hurt in the process: let’s leave this work to those who can do it safely for all parties.
Kevin Levin, Please let me start by telling you how much I enjoyed your book. With the present conflict regarding the removal of monuments it is good to read about a sensible approach to the situation. I fear that the politicization of the issue is surely overshadowing the reasonable minds and opinions that have voiced possible solutions. I do believe that you have contributed a much needed voice of calm and reason to the debate. I must wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Ward in regard to treason and traitors and my question is always; what would the common response be to a monument erected to Benedict Arnold? I do think there would be a place for much discussion there. I live in Ohio , and interestingly enough we have hade a number of Confederate monuments here and the major portion were the product of efforts of the UDC. There are three that I am aware of that are located in POW cemeteries. I believe that this is appropriate placement and in all of these locations there is no effort to encourage “Lost Cause” support but simply serve as a memorial to the soldiers buried there. Again I enjoyed your book very much and am happy to have found this site.
Thank you,
Bob Johnson
Hi Bob. Thanks for taking the time to comment. So glad to hear that you enjoyed the book.