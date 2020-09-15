GLORY Comes to Netflix

Earlier this month the popular streaming service Netflix added the Hollywood movie, Glory, to its catalog. Released in 1989, Glory is still in my mind the best Civil War movie ever made.
To mark its re-release I shared some thoughts about the intersection of fact and fiction in an essay published by Smithsonian Magazine. I also briefly reflected on the movie’s significance on the ongoing debate about Confederate monuments:
Altogether, these [Confederate] monuments ignored the steps that African Americans took to undermine the Confederacy by fighting against it and as a result denied that they had any interest in attaining their freedom. This denial helped to reinforce the Jim Crow culture of white supremacy that prevented black Americans from voting and the ability to take part in any public discussion about how to commemorate the past in public spaces.
Glory still offers a powerful reminder of the stakes of the Civil War for communities across the country debating whether to remove their Confederate monuments. The decisions made will go far in determining whether ‘Black Lives Matter’ today and in history.
This coming Sunday evening you can watch the movie with other Civil War enthusiasts as part of the popular “Historians at the Movies” series on Twitter.
Good post and excellent article. While I’m delighted by Glory’s survival, I’d be much happier if it were surrounded by other films featuring USCTs’ contributions, for example, their role in the battles of Franklin and Nashville, or in the final chase of Lee and entry to Richmond in 1865.
JL Chamberlain recalled USCTs pressing forward alongside his men, “black men fighting to save the white man’s country” (IIRC). That idea alone would be well worth exploring. While Fort Pillow and the Crater would also be well worth covering in film, audiences of all colors might enjoy a story where USCTs live to enjoy the fruits of victory, for as long as they lasted.
I was intrigued when a childhood friend (USMA ’66, with several tours in Vietnam) told me he thought “Glory” was the best war movie he had seen, period. He stressed that the film shows how in combat you don’t have an overview of what is going on, but rather that your experience is confined to your immediate vicinity.
Hi Mike,
Great to hear from you. Hope all is well. I couldn’t agree more. It stands in sharp contrast to the wide angles that Maxwell favored in “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals.” You get a hint of the horrors of battle in that opening scene of “Glory.”
Interesting essay. However, I have an issue with the last two sentences:
“Glory still offers a powerful reminder of the stakes of the Civil War for communities across the country debating whether to remove their Confederate monuments. The decisions made will go far in determining whether ‘Black Lives Matter’ today and in history.”
I don’t know if this is what you intended to imply, but if a community decides not to remove a Confederate monument, it doesn’t automatically follow that they believe that the lives of African Americans don’t matter. That’s much too black and white (no pun intended) a way of thinking.
Hi Lee,
Thanks for taking the time to comment. I would agree with you, but for the fact that I said “will go far in determining…” and not that it alone determines whether ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the present and past.