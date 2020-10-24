New to the Civil War Memory Library

I haven’t updated my list of new acquisitions in quite some time. Most of what I am reading is in connection to my current book project on the life of John Christopher Winsmith of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who served as a captain in the Confederate army and later supported the Republican Party during Reconstruction.
William L. Barney, Rebels in the Making: The Secession Crisis and the Birth of the Confederacy (Oxford University Press, 2020).
Karen E. Fields and Barbara J. Fields, Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life (Verso, 2014).
Gary W. Gallagher, The Enduring Civil War: Reflections on the Great American Crisis (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).
W. Todd Groce, Mountain Rebels: East Tennessee Confederates and the Civil War, 1860-1870 (University of Tennessee Press, 1999).
Martha S. Jones, Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality For All (Basic Books, 2020).
Jill Lepore, If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future (Liveright, 2020).
Fredrik Logevall, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 (Random House, 2020).
Kenneth W. Noe, The Howling Storm: Weather, Climate, and the American Civil War (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).
Conor Towne O’Neill, Down Along With That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy (Algonquin Books, 2020).
Ty Seidule, Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause (St. Martin’s Press, 2021).
Jason Stanley, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them (Random House, 2018).
Brian Taylor, Fighting for Citizenship: Black Northerners and the Debate over Military Service in the Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).
Paul Taylor ed., My Dear Nelly: The Selected Civil War Letters of General Orlando M. Poe To His Wife Eleanor (The Kent State University Press, 2020).
Jonathan Daniel Wells, The Kidnapping Club: Wall Street, Slavery, and Resistance on the Eve of the Civil War (Bold Type Books, 2020).
JCW and South Carolina
A. Gilbert Kennedy ed., A South Carolina Upcountry Saga: The Civil War Letters of Barham Bobo Foster and His Family, 1860-1863 (University of South Carolina Press, 2019).
Philip N. Racine, Living in a Big War in a Small Place: Spartanburg, South Carolina, during the Confederacy (University of South Carolina Press, 2013).
Philip N. Racine ed., Piedmont Farmer: The Journals of David Golightly Harris, 1855-1870 (The University of Tennessee Press, 1990)
Julie Saville, The Work of Reconstruction: From Slave to Wage Laborer in South Carolina, 1860-1870 (Cambridge University Press, 1996).
Richard Zuczek, State of Rebellion: Reconstruction in South Carolina (University of South Carolina Press, 1996).