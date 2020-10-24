New to the Civil War Memory Library

I haven’t updated my list of new acquisitions in quite some time. Most of what I am reading is in connection to my current book project on the life of John Christopher Winsmith of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who served as a captain in the Confederate army and later supported the Republican Party during Reconstruction.

William L. Barney, Rebels in the Making: The Secession Crisis and the Birth of the Confederacy (Oxford University Press, 2020).

Karen E. Fields and Barbara J. Fields, Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life (Verso, 2014).

Gary W. Gallagher, The Enduring Civil War: Reflections on the Great American Crisis (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).

W. Todd Groce, Mountain Rebels: East Tennessee Confederates and the Civil War, 1860-1870 (University of Tennessee Press, 1999).

Martha S. Jones, Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality For All (Basic Books, 2020).

Jill Lepore, If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future (Liveright, 2020).

Fredrik Logevall, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 (Random House, 2020).

Kenneth W. Noe, The Howling Storm: Weather, Climate, and the American Civil War (Louisiana State University Press, 2020).

Conor Towne O’Neill, Down Along With That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy (Algonquin Books, 2020).

Ty Seidule, Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause (St. Martin’s Press, 2021).

Jason Stanley, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them (Random House, 2018).

Brian Taylor, Fighting for Citizenship: Black Northerners and the Debate over Military Service in the Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2020).

Paul Taylor ed., My Dear Nelly: The Selected Civil War Letters of General Orlando M. Poe To His Wife Eleanor (The Kent State University Press, 2020).

Jonathan Daniel Wells, The Kidnapping Club: Wall Street, Slavery, and Resistance on the Eve of the Civil War (Bold Type Books, 2020).

JCW and South Carolina

A. Gilbert Kennedy ed., A South Carolina Upcountry Saga: The Civil War Letters of Barham Bobo Foster and His Family, 1860-1863 (University of South Carolina Press, 2019).

Philip N. Racine, Living in a Big War in a Small Place: Spartanburg, South Carolina, during the Confederacy (University of South Carolina Press, 2013).

Philip N. Racine ed., Piedmont Farmer: The Journals of David Golightly Harris, 1855-1870 (The University of Tennessee Press, 1990)

Julie Saville, The Work of Reconstruction: From Slave to Wage Laborer in South Carolina, 1860-1870 (Cambridge University Press, 1996).

Richard Zuczek, State of Rebellion: Reconstruction in South Carolina (University of South Carolina Press, 1996).

