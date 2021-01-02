Breakdown of Confederate Monument Removals in 2020

After the Civil War, Confederate veterans from North Carolina and Virginia competed over, among other things, which state sent the most men to war, which state was the last to surrender, and who achieved the furthest advance at the battle of Gettysburg on July 3, 1863.

In 2020 their descendants competed to see who could remove the most Confederate monuments following the police killing of George Floyd earlier this year. Virginia finished the year having removed twenty-five with North Carolina coming in at a respectable second with nineteen. Overall, close to ninety Confederate monuments have been removed across the country this year.

Here is the breakdown:

VA: 25

NC: 21

FL: 7

AL: 5

GA: 5

AR: 4

TX: 4

MD: 3

MO: 2

DC: 2

AZ: 2

KY: 2

IN: 1

LA: 1

MS: 1

OK: 1

PA: 1

WA: 1

WV: 1

Virginia will likely remain the state to watch out for given the pending lawsuit in Richmond over the Robert E. Lee memorial. Charlottesville is another city to keep an eye on this year. Movement in either city will likely lead to another concerted push to remove monuments in other states. This is far from over.