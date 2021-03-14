Stephen Berry on the Historian’s Craft

Last week historian Stephen Berry joined John Heckman and Peter Carmichael for a fascinating conversation about the growing influence of digital history on the researching and writing of history. I am not even going to try to capture the richness of this discussion. Suffice it to say that it is well worth your time.

Steve explores a number of his current digital projects, including CSI Dixie, Private Voices, as well as a biography of Prince Rivers, which will take the form of a graphic novel.

In my mind, Steve is one of the most interesting historians working in the field of Civil War history and nineteenth-century America today. Enjoy.