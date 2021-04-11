New to the Civil War Memory Library, 04/11

Chet Bennett, Resolute Rebel: General Rosell S. Ripley, Charleston’s Gallant Defender (The University of South Carolina Press, 2017).

Anthea Butler, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021).

Karen L. Cox, No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021).

James G. Mendez, A Great Sacrifice: Northern Black Soldiers, Their Families, and the Experience of Civil War (Fordham University Press, 2019).

Joshua D. Rothman, The Ledger and the Chain: How Domestic Slave Traders Shaped America (Basic Books, 2021).

Timothy B. Tyson, Radio Free Dixie: Robert F. Williams & the Roots of Black Power (The University of North Carolina Press, 1999).