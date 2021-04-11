New to the Civil War Memory Library, 04/11

Chet Bennett, Resolute Rebel: General Rosell S. Ripley, Charleston’s Gallant Defender (The University of South Carolina Press, 2017).
Anthea Butler, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021).
Karen L. Cox, No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021).
James G. Mendez, A Great Sacrifice: Northern Black Soldiers, Their Families, and the Experience of Civil War (Fordham University Press, 2019).
Joshua D. Rothman, The Ledger and the Chain: How Domestic Slave Traders Shaped America (Basic Books, 2021).
Timothy B. Tyson, Radio Free Dixie: Robert F. Williams & the Roots of Black Power (The University of North Carolina Press, 1999).
Apropos White Evangelical Racism, it’s worth noting that the first American institutions to split north and south, with Southerners taking the initiative, were the Baptist, Methodist, and Presbyterian churches in the 1840s. It took till 1995 for the Southern Baptist Convention to apologize with its “Resolution On Racial Reconciliation On The 150th Anniversary.”
The central argument of the book is that white supremacy/racism is not incidental for white evangelicals. It is foundational.