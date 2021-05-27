New to the Civil War Memory Library, 05/27

Stephen Budiansky, Oliver Wendell Holmes: A Life in War, Law, and Ideas (Norton, 2019).

John Harris, The Last Slave Ship: New York and the End of the Middle Passage (Yale University Press, 2021).

Elizabeth Hinton, America on Fire: The Untold History of Political Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s (Liveright, 2021).

Kelly D. Mezurek, For Their Own Cause: The 27th United States Colored Troops (Kent State University Press, 2016).

Tiya Miles, All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake (Random House, 2021).

Clint Smith, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America (Little Brown and Company, 2021).

Note: I had the opportunity to read and comment on the manuscript. It is a wonderful book that I can’t recommend highly enough.

Alan Taylor, American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850 (Norton, 2021).