New to the Civil War Memory Library, 06/13

Update: My black Confederates manuscript should receive final approval from the board of directors at the University of North Carolina Press in the next few weeks. In addition, my proposal for a Confederate monuments reader, which I am putting together with Professor Hilary Green is now under review and has received a very enthusiastic response. Hoping to share more news on this front in the next few weeks.

Award Winner! Congratulations to Andrew F. Lang whose book In the Wake of War: Military Occupation, Emancipation, and Civil War America recently won the Tom Watson book prize from the Society of Civil War Historians. I shared with Andy a few months ago online that I thought his book had a good chance of winning. I am thrilled to see that others thought so as well.

Joanne Freeman, The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, 2018). [Note: This book is scheduled for publication later this year. I had a chance to read an advance copy and thoroughly enjoyed it. It is the first book that I have read that offers a rich causal analysis of how physical altercations in Congress exacerbated the sectional divide over slavery during the antebellum period.]

Allen Guelzo, Reconstruction: A Concise History (Oxford University Press, 2018).

Stanley Harrold, Lincoln and the Abolitionists (Southern Illinois University Press, 2018).

William Hogeland, Autumn of the Black Snake: George Washington, Mad Anthony Wayne, and the Invasion that Opened the West (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, 2017).

Paul Quigley ed., The Civil War and the Transformation of American Citizenship (Louisiana State University Press, 2018).

Richard Rothstein, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America (Liveright, 2017).

Jonathan M. Steplyk, Fighting Means Killing: Civil War Soldiers and the Nature of Combat (University Press of Kansas, 2018).

Whitney Nell Stewart and John Garrison Marks, eds. Race and Nation: in the Age of Emancipations (University of Georgia Press, 2018).

Kristopher A. Teters, Practical Liberators: Union Officers in the Western Theater during the Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).