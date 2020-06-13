How Richmond’s Confederate Monuments Reinforced White Supremacy

One of the most remarkable things taking place on Richmond’s Monument Avenue is the way black Richmonders have appropriated the space around the Robert E. Lee monument. I was not surprised by the tagging of the monuments or even the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue, but the wide range of activities taking place at the Lee Circle is unprecedented.
The sight of so many black Richmonders taking ownership of this particular space served as the catalyst for my latest op-ed at The Atlantic, which appeared this week. I wanted to understand this latest development within a broader historical context. It didn’t take me long to find the real estate ads in The Times-Dispatch of Richmond announcing the sale of lots in the city’s West End neighoborhood at the beginning of the twentieth century. Reviewing the ads you can see how the monuments were used to lay out a new neighborhood that was available to whites only as a result of restrictive covenants and other city ordinances.
Unfortunately, these ads did not appear along with the op-ed so I am including them here for your reference. In this first ad you can see the lots for sale along with the location of the Lee, Davis, and Stuart monuments marked.
Here is a wonderful example of how the proposal for future Confederate monuments helped to promote the sale of lots in this neighborhood.
Finally, here is an example of the restrictive covenants that were attached to this neighborhood that limited sales to white families.
Most Confederate monuments were added to public spaces such as courthouse squares, parks, and intersections. This is the only example I know of where Confederate monuments were part of the initial planning of a new neighborhood for whites only.
Lets hope that once the monuments are removed that all Richmonders have an opportunity to transform these public spaces in a way that reflects the city’s collective values and where everyone feels welcome.
I toured Monument Avenue yesterday and was affected, as you were, by the taking over the the space around the Lee statue by African-Americans. Perhaps the best thing I saw was a “Voter Registration” sign. I never thought I’d see these statues come down, not here in the “Capital of the Confederacy”. As one of the messages on one of the statues said, “This time it’s different.” I hope that’s right.
I heard about that as well. I love the photograph of the two young African-American ballerinas who turned the base of the monument into a stage.
Hi David,
Thanks for taking the time to comment. You have a wonderful day. If you ever cool off I would love to know where I went wrong in the essay. I look forward to your review.
Great information Kevin. Unfortunately, Chicago had and continues to have “restrictions” though you may not find them in writing. Keep the information coming. BTW, so happy to see your books on sale for my NOOK.
Thanks, Michelle.
I would only hope in the aftermath of this movement there would be some form of commemoration of the events leading to the removal/destruction of the monuments, in the form of plaques, monuments and museums dedicated to the memory of what the monuments actually stood for and why they were removed.
In my opinion the complete erasure of this history, the good as well as the bad, is concerning and could cause further division in the future. If the truth of the evils of slavery, racism and the rebellion in the Civil War are not remembered future generations may only look at the civil unrest in this time tearing down and removing monuments and not fully understand the history behind the movement to remove/destroy the monuments which could lead to false assumptions and narratives developing which could hinder the progress being made now.
With all due respect, history is not being erased. This is a misreading of how to understand these Civil War monuments.
New England wasn’t exactly diversity friendly, either. Deeds to houses prohibited buyers who were Irish, Italian, Polish and African. Employers did likewise (“No Irish need apply”). Who runs New England now? The bottom line is the great American melting pot.
I’m not sure what this point has to do with the subject at hand other than the fact that I currently live in Boston. Of course there is a deep history of racism in New England. Do you feel better now?
You’re doing a double good deed. In addition to writing an article that I’m sure I will enjoy and learn from, you’re prompting me to subscribe to that “Nasty and boring” Atlantic. So much good writing lately that I’ve used up all my free articles.
It’s definitely worth the investment.
I guess my point is that fear of “the other guy” is the human condition, but there is hope. I personally do not know the present-day Richmond monument neighborhood. I do, however, know many once-restricted New England neighborhoods are now dramatically different. Different enough, in fact, that cities are now governed by the same ethnic groups that were previously denied residency inclusion. I’m not dismissing racism as a problem, but advocating education and determination to facilitate peaceful change.
Unrelated to the topic at hand but worth mentioning is that quite sometime ago I was thrilled to come across your post about Jim Anderson of Springfield, MA, the turn of the century Civil War vet who turned peace-maker. He was a hero largely forgotten. Thank you for posting that story.
I live in Charlottesville VA, about an hour from Richmond, and go to Richmond regularly. Before yesterday I’d always avoided Monument Avenue. My wife and I went to Richmond yesterday and walked the length of the Avenue from Jeb Stuart to Robert E. Lee to Jefferson Davis to Stonewall Jackson to Matthew Fontaine Maury to Arthur Ashe. There was a big crowd and rally at Lee Circle, I’d say roughly three-quarters black, with music and speeches. The feeling was determined but celebratory, with lots of families with kids, homemade signs, and political t-shirts. It truly felt like the black population of the city, a majority, had transformed the deeply racist space of Monument Avenue into a friendly, welcoming site of hope and change. It was great to be there.
Hi James,
Thanks for sharing that. I wish it was safer to travel right now. I would love to be on the ground in Richmond right now.
Kevin, I thought about you a lot yesterday, and knew how much you would have appreciated the scene. I also remembered a blog thread from many years ago where I proposed moving the Monument Avenue statues to a “Museum of Racism.” It was a distant hope back then, but no longer.
I appreciate that. The removal is certainly no longer a distant hope, but I wouldn’t anticipate relocation to any type of museum in the near future. Museums will be facing any number of challenges just to keep their doors open for the foreseeable future.